Thailand reports 45 new coronavirus cases, two new deaths
Thailand reported on Saturday 45 new coronavirus infections and two more deaths, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The dead were Thai men, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman of the government’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration.
The Southeast Asian nation has registered a total of 2,518 cases and 35 deaths since its outbreak emerged in January.
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev: Implemented programs are only part of state support; work is currently under way on other mechanisms of state support
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is considered as exemplary country for measures taken against pandemic
President Ilham Aliyev: There are 18 testing laboratories in Azerbaijan, five of which have been set up recently
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan plays active role in fight against coronavirus pandemic both domestically and globally
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan has taken prompt and proactive steps to prevent spread of coronavirus
President Ilham Aliyev: Turkic Council is first int’l organization on global scale to hold summit on COVID-19 pandemic at level of heads of state
Extraordinary Summit of Turkic Council held through videoconferencing on initiative of President Ilham Aliyev (PHOTO/VIDEO)