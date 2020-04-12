Kenya confirms 6 new cases of COVID-19 as total number rises to 197

Other News 12 April 2020 21:37 (UTC+04:00)
Kenya confirms 6 new cases of COVID-19 as total number rises to 197

Kenya's Health Ministry on Sunday confirmed six additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the number of those infected by the virus to 197, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Mutahi Kagwe, Cabinet Secretary for Health said that the figure is from 766 samples that have been tested by medical personnel in the last 24 hours.

"Of the six new cases, five are males and one is a female. Five of them are Kenyan nationals while one is a foreign citizen," Kagwe said in a statement issued in Nairobi.

He said two of the patients have a history of traveling to the Middle East, while one recently traveled from Mombasa and three have no history of travel.

Kagwe said that five of the cases were from mandatory quarantine centers while one was picked by the surveillance team. The patients are aged between 25 and 59 years.

The official said one more patient was discharged from hospital, bringing to 25 the total number of recoveries.

Kagwe also said that one person from Siaya County in Western Kenya succumbed to the disease that now brings the total deaths from COVID-19 to eight.

He said that contact tracing for people who might have been in contact with the six persons is ongoing, noting that a total of 2,160 contacts have been monitored, out of which 1,660 have been discharged.

Kagwe said 500 contacts are being followed at the moment, adding that a total of 7,449 have been tested since the onset of the disease in the country.

Kenya has banned movements in and out of four counties, closed all learning institutions including introducing a night curfew among other measures aimed at containing the spread of the virus.

