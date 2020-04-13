South Africa coronavirus cases rise to 2,173
South Africa on Sunday reported a further 145 cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number in the country to 2,173, a statement from the Health ministry said, Trend reports citing Reuters.
The statement did not provide any update on the number of deaths, which rose to 25 on Saturday.
Latest
Mechanism for monitoring implementation of legislation on compulsory insurance must be observed in Azerbaijan
Peter Tase: Heads of state of Turkic Council acted swiftly towards achieving steady, effective cooperation amid spreading coronavirus