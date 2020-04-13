Chinese mainland reports 108 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

Chinese health authority said Monday that it received reports of 108 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Sunday, of which 98 were imported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Ten new domestically transmitted cases were reported, including seven in Heilongjiang Province and three in Guangdong Province, the National Health Commission said in a daily report.

Two deaths, all in Hubei Province, and six new suspected cases, all imported ones, were reported Sunday on the mainland.

According to the commission, 88 people were discharged from hospitals after recovery Sunday, while the number of severe cases decreased by 18 to 121.

As of Sunday, the mainland had reported a total of 1,378 imported cases. Of the cases, 511 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 867 were being treated with 38 in severe condition, said the commission.

The overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 82,160 by Sunday, including 1,156 patients who were still being treated, 77,663 people who had been discharged after recovery, and 3,341 people who died of the disease.

The commission said that 72 people, all imported ones, were still suspected of being infected with the virus.

It added that 9,655 close contacts were still under medical observation. On Sunday, 1,092 people were discharged from medical observation.

Also on Sunday, 61 new asymptomatic cases, including 12 from abroad, were reported on the mainland. A total of 28 asymptomatic cases, all imported, were re-categorized as confirmed cases, and 55 were discharged from medical observation including nine imported cases, according to the commission.

The commission said 1,064 asymptomatic cases, including 307 from abroad, were still under medical observation.

By Sunday, 1,004 confirmed cases including four deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 45 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR, and 388 in Taiwan including six deaths.

A total of 360 patients in Hong Kong, 13 in Macao and 109 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.