Indonesia reports 316 new coronavirus cases, 26 deaths
Indonesia on Monday announced 316 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 4,557, according to data provided by a health ministry official, Achmad Yurianto, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Yurianto said there were also 26 new coronavirus-related deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 399.
Azerbaijani Energy Ministry highly appreciates decision of ministers at OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting
Latest
Azerbaijani Energy Ministry highly appreciates decision of ministers at OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting
MasterCard talks non-cash payments, new technologies, benefits of digital economy in Azerbaijan (INTERVIEW)