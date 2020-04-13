ADB triples rescue package to $20 billion for developing members to fight coronavirus
The Asian Development Bank announced on Monday it was tripling the size of its rescue package to $20 billion to help developing countries in Asia counter the severe macroeconomic and health effects of the coronavirus pandemic, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
It previously announced an initial $6.5 billion in financial support to developing countries in the region for their immediate responses to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.
The additional $13.5 billion package, the ADB said, includes about $2.5 billion in concessional and grant resources.
