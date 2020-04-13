Canada coronavirus deaths rise by almost 9% to 734: public health agency

The number of people killed by the coronavirus in Canada rose by almost 9% to 734 in a day, official data posted by the public health agency showed on Monday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

By 11 a.m. eastern time (1500 GMT), the total number of those diagnosed with the coronavirus had risen to 24,804. The respective figures at the same time on Sunday were 674 deaths and 23,719 positive diagnoses.