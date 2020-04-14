Brazil's COVID-19 cases top 23,430, with 1,328 deaths

Brazil's total number of COVID-19 cases rose to 23,430, and the death toll climbed to 1,328, for a mortality rate of 5.7 percent, the Health Ministry said on Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The total figures rose after 1,261 new infections were detected in the past 24 hours and 105 more people died.

The epicenter of Brazil's outbreak continues to be the southeast state of Sao Paulo, followed by the states of Rio de Janeiro, Ceara, Amazonas, Pernambuco and Minas Gerais.