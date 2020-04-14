Brazil's COVID-19 cases top 23,430, with 1,328 deaths

Other News 14 April 2020 07:25 (UTC+04:00)
Brazil's COVID-19 cases top 23,430, with 1,328 deaths

Brazil's total number of COVID-19 cases rose to 23,430, and the death toll climbed to 1,328, for a mortality rate of 5.7 percent, the Health Ministry said on Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The total figures rose after 1,261 new infections were detected in the past 24 hours and 105 more people died.

The epicenter of Brazil's outbreak continues to be the southeast state of Sao Paulo, followed by the states of Rio de Janeiro, Ceara, Amazonas, Pernambuco and Minas Gerais.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Europe infections near 900,000, France extends lockdown
Europe infections near 900,000, France extends lockdown
Italy coronavirus death toll amounts to almost 20,500, recoveries on the rise
Italy coronavirus death toll amounts to almost 20,500, recoveries on the rise
TAP’s offshore section can be completed in two weeks
TAP’s offshore section can be completed in two weeks
Loading Bars
Latest
Powerful quake strikes off Kuril Islands - seismologists Russia 08:46
Wyoming reports first coronavirus death, marking loss of life in all 50 U.S. states US 08:17
S. Korea reports 27 more COVID-19 cases, 10,564 in total Other News 07:42
Brazil's COVID-19 cases top 23,430, with 1,328 deaths Other News 07:25
IMF to provide debt relief to help 25 countries deal with pandemic Finance 07:09
WHO does not recommend to use BCG vaccine against COVID World 06:21
Coronavirus cases hit 2 mln worldwide, Johns Hopkins University says World 05:37
New Zealand jobless rate could hit 26% if virus curbs extended: treasury Finance 04:53
U.S., officials meet to discuss prisoner release dispute: Taliban spokesman Other News 04:10
New York statewide COVID-19 deaths surpass 10,000 US 03:44
Egypt reports 125 new COVID-19 cases, 2,190 in total Other News 03:17
Europe infections near 900,000, France extends lockdown Europe 02:45
U.N. says Saudi deportations of Ethiopian migrants risks spreading coronavirus Arab World 01:58
WHO chief says confident U.S. funding will continue in COVID fight World 01:19
Italy coronavirus death toll amounts to almost 20,500, recoveries on the rise Europe 00:27
Brazil minister urges unified voice as Bolsonaro downplays coronavirus Other News 13 April 23:41
Canada coronavirus deaths rise by almost 9% to 734: public health agency Other News 13 April 22:44
Heydar Aliyev Center supports USA amid COVID-19 outbreak (VIDEO) Society 13 April 21:46
Moody's: Azerbaijani government able to provide high-level support to banking sector Finance 13 April 21:04
Export of ferroalloys, manganese from Georgia decreases Business 13 April 20:35
Azerbaijani, Russian FMs mull problem related to COVID-19 pandemic Politics 13 April 20:31
Rental prices for apartments, trade facilities down in Azerbaijan’s capital Economy 13 April 20:25
Iran's oil sales, oil products export affected by new OPEC agreement Oil&Gas 13 April 20:21
Kazakhstan makes changes to electricity auctions process Oil&Gas 13 April 20:03
Baku Media Center prepares new video footage within support for fight against coronavirus Society 13 April 20:01
Azerbaijani enterprise discloses plans related to export of aluminum products Economy 13 April 19:57
Number of employees in construction sector of Azerbaijan grows Construction 13 April 19:51
TAP’s offshore section can be completed in two weeks Oil&Gas 13 April 19:43
Azerbaijan’s cable plant talks about plans for export of products in 2020 Economy 13 April 19:40
Kazakhstan’s export insurance company increases support to local business Business 13 April 19:36
Iran to construct first dry port in Eslamshahr county Business 13 April 19:28
Demand for products of Georgian hazelnut production company remains stable Business 13 April 19:17
Uzbekistan to construct new resort area Tourism 13 April 19:13
Wheat planting continues in Turkmenistan Business 13 April 19:04
Micro-Finance Association talks about impact of pandemic on microfinance in Azerbaijan Economy 13 April 18:58
Significant cars sale increase observed in Kazakhstan Transport 13 April 18:52
Turkey's leather export to Israel slightly down Turkey 13 April 18:49
Loses of Kazakh airline companies due to coronavirus related restrictions revealed Transport 13 April 18:47
Number of employment contracts increases in Azerbaijan Society 13 April 18:45
Iran Energy Exchange reveals goods to be on sale April 14 Oil&Gas 13 April 18:31
Union of Georgian Oil Product Importers reveals LNG consumption issues Oil&Gas 13 April 18:19
Iranians trade gold via social networks as Iran's gold market in 'complete recession' Business 13 April 18:17
Azerbaijani biggest industrial enterprise talks production plans this year Economy 13 April 18:16
Turkey - Kazakhstan trade turnover declines Turkey 13 April 18:10
Iran announces plan to increase greenhouse production Business 13 April 18:09
Iran considering to provide legal VPN services to its internet users Business 13 April 18:08
Georgia announces new flight schedule to bring its citizens home Transport 13 April 18:07
Export of leather from Turkey to Turkmenistan drops Turkey 13 April 18:05
Azerbaijan discloses number of coronavirus-affected entrepreneurs who got compensated Economy 13 April 18:05
Azerbaijan confirms 50 more COVID-19 cases; 39 patients recover, 1 dies Society 13 April 18:03
Eurasian Economic Union abolishes dues on imports of number of products from Iran Business 13 April 18:00
API: OPEC+ deal will foster increased stability in energy markets Oil&Gas 13 April 17:55
Azerbaijan announces figures on agricultural subsidies Finance 13 April 17:49
SOCAR discloses indicators for gas export Oil&Gas 13 April 17:44
Iran eyes bringing back its students from abroad Iran 13 April 17:42
Some industrial ventures to resume operations in Kazakhstan Business 13 April 17:37
Azerbaijan’s Qala Life Insurance Company introduces new product Economy 13 April 17:36
Deputy FM: Iran to boost non-oil export to neighbor countries Business 13 April 17:31
Coronavirus delays analysis of crashed Ukraine jet black boxes Iran 13 April 17:20
Kremlin says 'important' global oil deal helped avert market chaos Russia 13 April 17:19
Iranian quarantined coronavirus patients to be covered by insurance Iran 13 April 17:13
Another tanker with Azerbaijani oil arrives at Odessa port Economy 13 April 17:10
Iran to send trade attaches to number of countries Iran 13 April 17:10
ADB to increase support to private sector in Georgia Business 13 April 17:02
Iran's Abadan Oil Refinery Company announces tender to buy various equipment Tenders 13 April 17:02
JICA to provide Uzbekistan with soft loan Finance 13 April 17:00
Iranian president: low risk businesses to resume work Iran 13 April 16:56
Azerbaijani oil prices for April 6-9 Oil&Gas 13 April 16:42
Cargo transshipment from Germany via Turkish ports in 1Q2020 revealed Turkey 13 April 16:24
Smart home project implemented in Turkmenistan Business 13 April 16:21
Volume of money transfers decreases in Uzbekistan Finance 13 April 16:03
Turkmenistan obtains environmentally friendly organic mineral fertilizer Business 13 April 15:52
Kazakhstan to significantly decrease oil production within OPEC+ Oil&Gas 13 April 15:52
Azerbaijan sees growth in sales of dairy products Business 13 April 15:50
Norway will soon decide on potential output cut Europe 13 April 15:49
Iran reveals forecasts for wheat production Business 13 April 15:44
S&P expects Georgia's banking sector to maintain its reliance on external funding Business 13 April 15:41
Minister hints at creating 'smart capital market' in Iran Business 13 April 15:37
Iranian embassy in Azerbaijan comments on video of fuel, food transportation to Karabakh Politics 13 April 15:34
Experimental treatment of coronavirus patients underway in Iran Iran 13 April 15:28
Iran reveals electricity export volume Oil&Gas 13 April 15:21
S&P revises its assessment of Georgia's economic risk trend Business 13 April 15:13
Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan comments on alleged humanitarian aid to Armenia Politics 13 April 15:11
Iran announces number of enterprises commissioned in industrial parks Business 13 April 15:07
Uzbekneftegaz continues to increase domestic gas production Oil&Gas 13 April 15:05
Georgia’s external trade turnover decreases Business 13 April 15:00
Russia increases cement import from Turkey Turkey 13 April 14:59
Kazakh expert: Safety of citizens - priority for Azerbaijani government Politics 13 April 14:58
Kazakhstan Railways opens tender for equioment maintenance Tenders 13 April 14:51
Export value of Iranian small industrial enterprises announced Business 13 April 14:44
Russia's oil output down to 11.24 million bpd on April 1-12 Russia 13 April 14:44
Emirates to operate limited passenger services to U.S., Asia, North Africa Arab World 13 April 14:43
Turkey - Uzbekistan trade turnover increases Turkey 13 April 14:43
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 13 April 14:42
Iran to issue work permit for new businesses in 3 days Iran 13 April 14:28
Spain's overnight coronavirus death toll falls to 517, total at 17,489 Europe 13 April 14:24
Kazakhstan reveals stats on purchases, sales of real estate Business 13 April 14:23
Turkmengas State Concern opens tender to purchase of plant equipment Tenders 13 April 14:11
Iran implements smart social distancing plan Iran 13 April 14:10
Wheat production to be based on contract farming in Iran Business 13 April 14:06
All news