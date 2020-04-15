Philippines reports 14 new coronavirus deaths, 230 more infections
The Philippines’ health ministry on Wednesday reported 14 new coronavirus deaths and 230 additional infections, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
In a bulletin, the health ministry said coronavirus deaths have reached 349 while total confirmed cases have increased to 5,453, keeping the Philippines as the country with the most infections in Southeast Asia. But 58 patients have recovered, bringing the total to 353, it added.
