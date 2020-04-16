Mexico registers 448 new cases of coronavirus and new 43 deaths: health ministry
Mexican health officials reported on Wednesday 448 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 43 new deaths, bringing the country’s total to 5,847 cases and 449 deaths, Trend reports citing Reuters.
Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said last week the country might have as many as 26,500 people infected with the fast-spreading coronavirus.
Citing government models, Lopez-Gatell said many who are infected likely did not have symptoms or were not diagnosed.
