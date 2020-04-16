S. Korea reports 22 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 10,613

South Korea on Thursday reported 22 more cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the nation's total infections to 10,613, Trend reports citing Yonhap.

It marked the fourth day in a row that the country's new virus infections stayed below 30, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

Thursday's new virus cases also mark a sharp drop from the Feb. 29 peak of 909 new cases. The country's daily number of new virus cases has been below 50 for the last eight days.

But health authorities remain on high alert over new cases coming from overseas, as well as cluster infections at churches and hospitals. They are also keeping an eye on those who retested positive for COVID-19.

The nation's death toll from the new coronavirus, which emerged in China late last year, rose by four to 229, according to the KCDC.

The number of patients released from quarantine after making full recoveries reached 7,757, up 141 from a day earlier.