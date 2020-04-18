India's COVID-19 death toll rises to 488 as total cases reach 14,792

India's federal health ministry Saturday evening said the death toll due to COVID-19 in the country rose to 488 and the total number of confirmed cases reached 14,792, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"As on 5:00 p.m. (local time), today 488 deaths related to novel coronavirus have been recorded in the country," read the information released by the ministry.

This is a jump of eight deaths and an increase of 414 cases since morning.

On Saturday morning the number of COVID-19 cases in the country was 14,378 and the death toll was 480.

According to ministry officials, so far 2,015 people have been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement.

"The number of active cases in the country right now is 12,289," read the information.

Saturday marks the 25th straight day of an ongoing lockdown across the country announced by the government to contain the spread of the pandemic.

The lockdown which was announced on March 25 has been extended until May 3.

Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday appreciated the efforts and steps of the various government agencies for serving the nation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Modi took to Twitter to applaud the efforts of various ministries working amid the COVID-19 pandemic.