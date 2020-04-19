Landslide kills 8 in remote Afghan province: official

At least seven women and a child were killed after a landslide hit a village in remote western Afghan province of Ghor on Saturday, a local official said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"The incident occurred in Khwaja Sima village of Tolak district Saturday. Three houses were destroyed and an unknown number of people went missing as villagers were still searching for them late in the day," provincial Governor Ghulam Nasir Khaze told Xinhua.

The bodies of the victims were recovered from debris.

The provincial disaster management officials were planning to provide assistance for the villagers as many families were displaced following the incident in the mountainous region, the official noted.

The official added that rains had been pounding the region for the last few days.