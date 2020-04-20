Belarus records more than 6,000 coronavirus cases

The number of coronavirus infections in Belarus has increased to 6,264, while 51 people died, the national health ministry said Monday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"As of morning on April 18, 518 new cases were recorded, on the morning of April 19 - 510, while 457 [new infections] were identified over the past 24 hours. Overall, the data available on April 20 shows that 6,264 positive COVID-19 tests were recorded, while 51 patients with some chronic conditions died after testing positive for coronavirus," the ministry said in a statement.

Most cases are reported from Minsk (3,023), the Vitebsk Region (1,504), the Minsk Region (789), the Gomel Region (322), the Mogilev Region (265), the Brest Region (185) and the Grodno Region (176).

The healthcare agency also stressed that 92 people are in critical condition and require special medical attention, 514 people who tested positive for COVID-19 recovered and were discharged. Since early February the country has performed 102,556 coronavirus tests. Both state and private laboratories are carrying out tests around the clock.