Indonesia reports 283 new coronavirus infections, 19 deaths
Indonesia reported 283 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 7,418, a health ministry official said, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The official, Achmad Yurianto, said there were 19 new coronavirus deaths, taking the total to 635.
More than 47,300 people have been tested and 913 had recovered, he said.
Latest
Hikmat Hajiyev: Destructive statement by Armenian foreign minister is a serious blow to negotiating process
President Ilham Aliyev: AzerEnergy has ambitious plans, and I believe that as a result of consistent policy, all of them will be implemented
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan ranks second in the world in terms of accessibility of electricity
President Ilham Aliyev: Any company interested in investing in Azerbaijan can submit its proposals and build new stations, invest and work with us