Indonesian capital extends partial lockdown amid COVID-19 spread
The Indonesian capital of Jakarta on Wednesday decided to extend the partial lockdown in the city as the COVID-19 virus continues spreading, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
Jakarta's Governor Anies Baswedan announced that the partial lockdown which was planned to end on Thursday will be extended to May 22.
"We decide to extend the large-scale social restrictions until May 22," the governor told a press conference.
The partial lockdown was imposed on Jakarta on April 10.
On the implementation of the restrictions, the governor said that there had been many violations including gatherings and operations of firms with staff working in offices.
He called on people in the capital city to obey the restrictions rules.
