China reports 11 new coronavirus cases, no deaths on Saturday
China reported 11 new coronavirus cases on April 25, compared to 12 on the previous day, with no fatalities, according to official data published on Sunday, Trend reports citing Reuters.
Of the total, there were six cases of local transmission, including five in the northeastern border province of Heilongjiang, and one in southeast Guangdong province.
The remaining five cases were imported, down from 11 on the previous day, National Health Commission data showed.
The commission also reported 30 new asymptomatic cases, up slightly from 29 on the previous day.
China has now reported a total of 82,827 confirmed infections, with 4,632 deaths.
