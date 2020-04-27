A Moderate Quake Felt in South Island of New Zealand
A 5.6 magnitude earthquake jolted Te Anau, a remote town located to the south of Queenstown, South Island of New Zealand, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The quake shaked 40 km north of Te Anau, at a depth of 67 km with nearly 3,000 residents reporting the shocks.
GeoNet reported the quakes as occurring at 10:52 am local time.
