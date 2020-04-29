Singapore reports 528 new COVID-19 infections, 14,951 cases in total

Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 528 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 14,951, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 10 were detected in the community, seven were work permit holders residing outside dormitories, and 511 were work permit holders residing in dormitories.

During the past day, 33 more patients of COVID-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In all, 1,128 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities, the ministry said.

There are currently 1,889 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and 21 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit. Some 11,920 patients are isolated and cared for at community facilities. These are those who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for COVID-19.

MOH said in a statement that a comprehensive medical plan guides the admission of patients into the appropriate tiered facilities for medical care and support, the transfer of patients between different facilities according to their needs, and the discharge of patients who are well and no longer infectious.

The majority of patients picked up by the testing have mild or no symptoms, according to MOH. Such patients are generally admitted to a Community Care Facility where most recover with minimal intervention. Patients in these facilities are monitored closely in case they need to be transferred to hospital for better management and support.

MOH has also sought the support of healthcare professionals in the private sector, and encouraged them to join the newly launched SG Healthcare Corps. Since its launch on April 7, about 3,000 healthcare professionals across all job groups have signed up.