17 die after consuming toxic alcohol in Pakistan's Punjab

At least 17 people have died after consuming toxic alcohol in the past five days in Rahim Yar Khan district of Pakistan's eastern Punjab province, local media and police said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to the reports, all the victims lost their lives after taking the poisonous locally made alcohol in three different villages of Khanpur area of Rahim Yar Khan.

Four of the victims died in village Jhulan, seven lost their lives in village Mahmood and six in village Obatta after drinking the alcohol.

Hospital officials told media that the death toll might rise because three others are in critical condition in the district hospital of Rahim Yar Khan due to toxic liquor.

Police have registered a case against a group of drug peddlers who allegedly produced the alcohol at their home and sold it to locals.

Residents of the area protested against the drug peddlers and urged the police to take strict action against liquor sellers.