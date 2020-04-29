Indonesia announces 260 coronavirus cases, 11 deaths
Indonesia confirmed 260 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, taking the total in the Southeast Asian nation to 9,771, said health ministry official Achmad Yurianto, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Yurianto reported 11 new deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 784, while 1,391 people have recovered.
More than 67,700 people have been tested.
Latest
Azerbaijan's Central Bank talks solid government program on credit support for areas suffering due to COVID-19
Armenian community of Nagorno-Karabakh interested in peaceful coexistence with Azerbaijani community