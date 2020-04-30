China to increase subsidies by 50% for some airports
China will increase subsidies for small and medium-sized airports, the finance ministry said on Thursday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The government will raise subsidies by 50% for airports that cross the 2 million passenger throughput mark for the first time, the ministry said in a statement.
