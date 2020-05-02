Chinese mainland reports 1 new confirmed COVID-19 case
Chinese health authority said Saturday that it received reports of one new confirmed COVID-19 case on the Chinese mainland Friday, which was imported case, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
Two suspected cases, both imported from abroad, were reported, the National Health Commission said in a daily report.
No deaths were reported Friday on the mainland, according to the commission.
