S. Korea reports no new local virus cases ahead of eased social distancing

South Korea reported eight more cases of the new coronavirus on Monday, all of which came from overseas, as the country is set to further relax its months-long social distancing guidelines amid a marked slowdown in new infections, Trend reports citing Yonhap.

The newly added COVID-19 cases brought the nation's total infections to 10,801, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

The country had reported fewer than 10 new infections for five days in a row through Sunday.

The slowdown in new infections prompted the country to end its 45-day long social distancing campaign and shift toward so-called everyday life quarantine scheme from Wednesday.

The country believes it has virtually contained the domestic COVID-19 outbreak, although imported cases linger as a threat.

Of the eight cases announced on Sunday, all of them were imported, raising the country's total number of such cases to 1,099, the KCDC said. More than 90 percent of the imported cases are South Korean nationals.

The nation's death toll increased by two to 252, the KCDC said.

In total, 9,217 people in South Korea have recovered from the virus, up 34 from a day earlier.

Daegu, the nation's worst virus-hit region located 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul, added no cases. The city accounts for 64 percent of the nation's total COVID-19 cases.