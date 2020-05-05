Yemen records nine new coronavirus infections, taking total to 21
Yemen’s internationally-recognised government announced on Tuesday nine new coronavirus cases and one death, raising total infections to 21 and three deaths, the country’s supreme national emergency committee said on Twitter, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Eight cases were detected in the southern port city of Aden and another infection was recorded in Hadhramout region, it said.
The health ministry of the Houthi-controlled government in the north has not announced any infections so far. Authorities have said all suspected cases there had tested negative.
