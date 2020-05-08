Sudan's COVID-19 cases rise to 930, death toll at 52

Sudan's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by 78 to 930 on Thursday, the Health Ministry announced, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"Three new death cases have been recorded, taking the death toll from the novel coronavirus to 52," the ministry said in a statement.

It added that 12 more patients recovered, bringing the total recoveries nationwide to 92.

So far, 15 out of Sudan's 18 states have registered coronavirus cases, according to the ministry.

Meanwhile, Sudan's Health Minister Akram Ali Al-Tom said in a statement on Thursday that the full curfew, scheduled to end on May 9, would be extended.

On April 18, a full curfew was imposed in the capital Khartoum as part of Sudan's measures to stem the spread of the deadly virus.