Sudan records 181 new COVID-19 cases, 1,111 in total

Sudan on Friday recorded 181 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 1,111, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Meanwhile, the death toll from coronavirus climbed to 59 after seven new deaths were recorded, while 10 more patients have recovered, taking the recoveries to 102, said Sudan's health ministry in a statement.

So far, 16 out of Sudan's 18 states have registered coronavirus cases, according to the ministry.

Earlier in the day, the Sudanese government decided to extend the full curfew in Khartoum State for 10 more days from May 9 amid coronavirus spread.

On April 18, the Sudanese government imposed a three-week curfew on Khartoum State which should have ended on May 9.