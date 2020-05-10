Global COVID-19 cases top 4 mln -- Johns Hopkins University
Global confirmed COVID-19 cases topped 4 million on Saturday, reaching 4,004,224 as of 4:32 p.m. (2032 GMT), according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
According to the CSSE, a total of 277,860 people worldwide have died of the disease.
The United States suffered the most from the pandemic, with 1,305,199 cases and a death toll of 78,469. Countries with over 150,000 cases included Spain, Italy, the United Kingdom, Russia, France and Germany, according to the CSSE data.
