Tokyo stocks open higher on hopes for business restarts under eased restrictions

Tokyo stocks opened higher Monday as the market mood was brightened by hopes more businesses will reopen their doors after the government said it may lift some coronavirus-linked restrictions for a number of prefectures across Japan where the virus has been less prevalent, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

In the opening minutes after the morning bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average gained 222.07 points, or 1.10 percent, from Friday to 20,401.16.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, added 16.69 points, or 1.14 percent, at 1,474.97.

Air transportation, metal product and nonferrous metal-oriented issues comprised notable early gainers.