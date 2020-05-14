17 die of adulterated alcohol in central Mexico
Seventeen people were killed after drinking adulterated alcohol in Mexico's central-eastern state of Puebla, local authorities said on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
These people died in the municipality of Chiconcuautla, a town located about 200 km northeast of the capital Mexico City.
The city council declared a health emergency following the incident, saying local authorities have launched an investigation to find out the precise cause of the deaths.
According to the authorities, the bootleg alcohol might be transported to Chiconcuautla from the neighboring district last week.
