COVID-19 cases in Peru surpass 80,000

Peru's Health Ministry on Thursday said 4,298 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the country's total number to 80,604, with 2,267 deaths, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Currently, 6,941 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 842 of those in intensive care units and on ventilators, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

Of the total number of people infected since the country's outbreak began, 25,151 completed their period of self-isolating at home or were discharged from local hospitals.

"Lima continues to be the region with the highest number of COVID-19 cases, with 52,545," the ministry said.