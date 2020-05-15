Chinese mainland reports 4 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

Chinese health authority said Friday that it received reports of four new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Thursday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

All the four cases were domestically transmitted and reported in Jilin Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

Also on Thursday, one new suspected case imported from abroad was reported in Shanghai.

No deaths related to the disease were reported, according to the commission.

On Thursday, 14 people were discharged from hospitals after recovery, while the number of severe cases increased by two to 11.

As of Thursday, the overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 82,933, including 91 patients who were still being treated, and 78,209 people who had been discharged after recovery.

Altogether 4,633 people had died of the disease, the commission said.

By Thursday, the mainland had reported a total of 1,692 imported cases. Of the cases, 1,646 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 46 remained hospitalized with three in severe conditions. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

The commission said four people, all from overseas, were still suspected of being infected with the virus.

According to the commission, 5,211 close contacts were still under medical observation after 509 people were discharged from medical observation Thursday.

Also on Thursday, 11 new asymptomatic cases including two from abroad were reported on the mainland. No cases were re-categorized as confirmed cases, and 104 asymptomatic cases, including three from overseas, were discharged from medical observation.

The commission said 619 asymptomatic cases, including 35 from overseas, were still under medical observation.

By Thursday, 1,051 confirmed cases including four deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 45 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR, and 440 in Taiwan including seven deaths.

A total of 1,009 patients in Hong Kong, 43 in Macao, and 383 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.