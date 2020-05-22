Thailand reports no new coronavirus cases, no new deaths
Thailand on Friday reported no new coronavirus infections or deaths, maintaining the total of 3,037 confirmed cases and 56 fatalities since the outbreak started in January, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
There are 2,910 patients who have recovered and returned home since the outbreak started, the government’s coronavirus task force said in an update.
