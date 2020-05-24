Singapore reports 548 COVID-19 cases

Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 548 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 31,616, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Of the new cases, 99 percent are linked to known clusters, while the rest are pending contact tracing.

A total of 994 more cases of COVID-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In all, 14,876 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities, the ministry said.