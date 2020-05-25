Thailand reports 2 new coronavirus cases, 1 more death

Thailand confirmed two new coronavirus cases and one additional death on Monday, a health ministry spokesman said, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

The new numbers brought the total number of cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,042 and deaths to 57 since the outbreak began in January, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the COVID-19 Administration Centre.

More than 96% of the patients, or 2,928 people, have recovered, he said.