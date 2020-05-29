Pakistan to establish national cell against rising locust threat: minister

Other News 29 May 2020 07:19 (UTC+04:00)
Pakistan to establish national cell against rising locust threat: minister

The Pakistani government has decided to form the National Locust Control Cell against the rising attacks of the locust swarms across the country, which are posing a serious threat to the national food security, the information minister said Thursday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Pakistan's Information Minister Shibli Faraz told media that the government has formed national strategy against the desert locust and the proposed cell is part of it.

The minister added that the government is well aware of the current situation being faced by farmers in different regions where the desert locust swarms are attacking different crops.

"We fear that there would be a great threat of locust swarms in July this year. The government is preparing for it," said the minister, adding that nine jets and helicopters are taking part in spraying missions against the locust, which would be increased to 15 in July.

The minister advised farmers to report about the arrival of locusts quickly to the helplines so that the authorities can spray pesticides in their region.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations released a report last month and warned the Pakistani government of a huge level of locust raid in Pakistan if it is not controlled efficiently because locust breeding is taking place at 38 percent of the country's total area. The report added that the locust could cause 817 billion rupees (about 5.08 billion U.S. dollars) loss to Pakistan's agriculture production this year.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
4.3-magnitude quake jolts Azerbaijan
4.3-magnitude quake jolts Azerbaijan
Detention of Mubariz Mansimov can’t serve SOCAR's commercial interests (UPDATE)
Detention of Mubariz Mansimov can’t serve SOCAR's commercial interests (UPDATE)
Azerbaijan's Parliamentary Committee: Due to changes in oil prices, state taking necessary measures (UPDATE)
Azerbaijan's Parliamentary Committee: Due to changes in oil prices, state taking necessary measures (UPDATE)
Loading Bars
Latest
English Premier League announces June 17 restart Europe 08:35
Mask-wearing remains controversial in U.S. as COVID-19 death toll exceeds 100,000 US 07:55
Pakistan to establish national cell against rising locust threat: minister Other News 07:19
Brazilian president signs financial aid bill for states, cities Other News 06:26
Algeria extends lockdown as COVID-19 infections near 9,000 Other News 05:14
UK PM unveils "limited" easing of lockdown as COVID-19 deaths hit 37,837 Europe 04:25
Canada's CIBC lost $64 million in a day on paper in gold market turmoil Finance 03:38
Nordstrom sales plunge nearly 40% on pandemic-led store closures Finance 02:49
English court to weigh recognition of Maduro, Guaido in Venezuela gold case Other News 01:53
Nissan plans big cuts to go small after first loss in 11 years Finance 00:51
Valencia region moves to next stage of Spain's lockdown exit Europe 00:03
American Airlines says to cut management and support staff by 30% Transport 28 May 23:17
Canada's Huawei extradition ruling could unleash more Chinese backlash Other News 28 May 22:35
Holiday gifts from Azercell to families of martyrs and disabled persons on the occasion of May 28th - The Republic Day (FOTO) Society 28 May 21:52
Kazakhstan’s Development Bank takes measures to maintain tax revenues, exports Business 28 May 21:47
U.S. COVID-19 cases top 1.7 mln -- Johns Hopkins University World 28 May 21:22
TikTok owner ByteDance moves to shift power out of China ICT 28 May 20:26
King of Morocco congratulates Azerbaijani president Politics 28 May 19:36
EKVITA Experience in Embracing Threats Society 28 May 18:17
Number of companies with French capital registered in Turkey shrinks Turkey 28 May 18:11
Food price index slightly increases in Azerbaijan Finance 28 May 17:29
Pedestrian bridge being constructed in Uzbekistan's Navoi city Construction 28 May 17:03
Uzbekneftegaz continues to increase gas production in Uzbekistan's Bukhara region Oil&Gas 28 May 16:50
Turkmenistan, Russia to sign memorandum on cooperation in energy sector Oil&Gas 28 May 16:38
Iranian Foreign Ministry congratulates Azerbaijani people on Republic Day Politics 28 May 16:26
Turkmenistan, OSCE discuss measures to combat terrorism financing Turkmenistan 28 May 16:23
Azerbaijan increases import of cars from Turkey Turkey 28 May 16:01
Uzbekistan to build modern greenhouse complex in Tashkent region Construction 28 May 15:55
Production in Azerbaijan's chemical industry grows Finance 28 May 15:47
Oil production in Turkmenistan's Cheleken Peninsula grows Oil&Gas 28 May 15:39
Iran launches first data center for satellite information Business 28 May 15:21
Uzbekistan simplifies entry procedure for foreign civil aviation operators Transport 28 May 15:19
Azerbaijan’s Fostanpak to expand manufacturing of plastic products Business 28 May 14:53
Kazakhstan to supply locally produced electricity to Kyrgyzstan Oil&Gas 28 May 14:45
Uzbekistan aims to reboot its tourism industry Tourism 28 May 14:32
Russian locomotives producer to send passenger wagons to Kazakhstan Transport 28 May 14:24
Azerbaijan boosts import of grain and legumes from Turkey Turkey 28 May 14:17
Uzbekistan sales its share in hotel to Singaporean company Finance 28 May 14:17
Azerbaijani president, first lady inaugurate Gobu Park-3 residential complex for IDPs (PHOTO) Politics 28 May 14:09
Azerbaijan, Belarus could arrange joint oil refining and sale Oil&Gas 28 May 14:07
Deutsche Bank ready to expand presence in Turkmenistan Finance 28 May 14:03
Georgian bank offers its shares in Uzbekistan Finance 28 May 14:03
UAE allocates aid to Tajikistan to support its COVID-19 battle Tajikistan 28 May 14:02
Kazakhstan to up its renewable energy output before year-end Oil&Gas 28 May 13:11
TAP intends to proceed with subsequent phases of market test Oil&Gas 28 May 13:09
Kazakhstan’s oil producing company to buy welding equipment via tender Tenders 28 May 13:09
Turkmenistan, French Total discuss prospects for cooperation in oil, gas industry Oil&Gas 28 May 13:01
Kazakhstan's national sea carrier reveals oil transportation volume via Caspian Sea Construction 28 May 12:54
Kazakhstan slightly increases import of ready-made clothes from Turkey Turkey 28 May 12:33
Petrofac extends contract for Iraq Crude Oil Export Expansion Project Oil&Gas 28 May 12:26
Import of ready-made clothes by Azerbaijan from Turkey surges Turkey 28 May 12:21
Georgian government eyes to reduce budget expenditures Finance 28 May 12:15
Commission for economic growth restoration set up in Kazakhstan Business 28 May 12:06
Iranian president: import of basic goods increases Business 28 May 12:01
Consumer spending on pharmaceutical products greatly increases in Azerbaijan Finance 28 May 11:54
Turkey discloses details of Lapis Lazuli Route Agreement Transport 28 May 11:49
Georgian banks may finish 2020 with losses Finance 28 May 11:47
Azerbaijani oil prices slump Oil&Gas 28 May 11:30
President Ilham Aliyev visits monument to Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (PHOTO) Politics 28 May 11:21
Kazakhstan, Russia trade drops slightly in 1Q2020 Business 28 May 11:11
Eurogas: Europe needs more integrated energy infrastructure Oil&Gas 28 May 11:10
Overview of Azerbaijani manat against major currencies for 1Q2020 Finance 28 May 11:01
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva: May our independence last forever! May Almighty God bless our native Azerbaijan! (PHOTO) Politics 28 May 10:54
Georgian Airways to launch charter flights to Amsterdam, Tel Aviv Transport 28 May 10:50
Tehran former mayor elected new speaker of Iranian parliament Iran 28 May 10:49
Turkey sees drastic fall in number of tourists from France Turkey 28 May 10:41
Georgia to subsidize mortgage loans to citizens Finance 28 May 10:40
Kazakh national atomic company's subsidiary to buy DC motor via tender Tenders 28 May 10:39
Number of Uzbek tourists visiting Turkey in April 2020 sharply down Turkey 28 May 10:32
Uzbek Commodity Exchange receives record net profit Finance 28 May 10:30
Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas to double its dividend payments for 2019 Business 28 May 10:23
Number of Turkmen tourists visiting Turkey in April 2020 shrinks Turkey 28 May 10:20
President Ilham Aliyev: I am sure that our independence development will be continuous and Azerbaijan`s state independence will live forever (PHOTO) Politics 28 May 10:09
MEDEF: Azerbaijani and French companies have tangible business opportunities in at least 4 sectors Business 28 May 10:08
Georgia negotiating with Czechia to resume direct flights Transport 28 May 09:56
Volume of cargo transited from France through Turkey disclosed Turkey 28 May 09:48
Iran's gold industry needs support Business 28 May 09:43
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 23 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 28 May 09:33
Iranian government looks to sell shares on stock exchange Business 28 May 09:31
5 million beating hearts of Azercell! (PHOTO/VIDEO) Economy 28 May 09:29
Geostat: Georgia increases fruit exports Business 28 May 09:16
US Secretary of State congratulates Azerbaijani people on Republic Day Politics 28 May 09:15
Uzbek-Korean JV buys waterproofing materials via tender Tenders 28 May 09:07
Kyrgyzstan reports 74 new COVID-19 cases Kyrgyzstan 28 May 08:39
New COVID-19 cases registered in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 28 May 08:13
S.Korea reports 79 more COVID-19 cases, 11,344 in total Other News 28 May 07:35
Azerbaijan marks Republic Day Politics 28 May 07:11
Chinese mainland reports no new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases Other News 28 May 06:28
Trump promises to veto FISA bill if it is passed by House of Representatives US 28 May 05:53
English Premier League's coronavirus positive cases rise to 12 Other News 28 May 05:11
WHO reports daily increase in coronavirus cases worldwide by over 84,000 Other News 28 May 04:32
UK COVID-19 deaths hit 37,460 after another 412 patients die Europe 28 May 03:49
Boeing restarts 737 Max factory in step to jet’s comeback US 28 May 03:17
NASA, SpaceX postpone historic astronauts launch for weather reason US 28 May 02:36
U.S. coronavirus deaths top 100,000 as country reopens US 28 May 01:51
Singapore reports 533 new COVID-19 cases, 32,867 in total Other News 28 May 01:16
US clamps down on waivers tied to Iran's nuclear cooperation US 28 May 00:43
Trump threatens social media shutdown over Twitter fact-check label US 28 May 00:16
Boeing cutting more than 12,000 U.S. jobs with thousands more planned US 27 May 23:43
111-year-old woman recovers from coronavirus in Chile Other News 27 May 23:09
All news