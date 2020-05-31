Indonesia reports 700 new coronavirus infections
Indonesia reported on Sunday 700 new coronavirus infections, taking the tally in the Southeast Asian nation to 26,473, said health ministry official Achmad Yurianto, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Yurianto reported 40 new deaths from COVID-19, taking the total to 1,613, while 7,308 have recovered.
Latest
Azerbaijani MP protests against “congratulatory letter” of Canadian MP to representative of so-called "regime" in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh
Ambassador: Netherlands, Azerbaijan exploring possibilities of cooperation in renewable energy sphere