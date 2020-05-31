Seven killed in huge roadside blast in Somalia

At least seven people were killed and others injured in a huge roadside blast in the Hawa Abdi area on the outskirts of Somalia's capital here on Sunday morning, police and witnesses have said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to a police officer who declined to be named, the incident happened when a minibus carrying passengers to Mogadishu from Afgoye town, about 30 km southwest of the capital, hit a land mine planted along the road.

"So far, we can confirm that at least seven people were killed and others injured in the blast, but the figure could rise," the officer said.

So far, no one has claimed responsibility for the attack.