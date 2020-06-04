Brazil reports 28,633 new COVID-19 cases, 584,016 in total

Other News 4 June 2020 08:31 (UTC+04:00)
Brazil reports 28,633 new COVID-19 cases, 584,016 in total

Brazil reported 28,633 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 584,016, the health ministry said late Wednesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Meanwhile, 1,349 coronavirus deaths were registered over the past 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in the country to 32,548, the ministry said.

Brazil, with a population of over 210 million, currently is the hardest-hit country by the COVID-19 pandemic in Latin America, and the second hardest-hit in the world after the United States which has confirmed more than 1.8 million COVID-19 cases.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Loading Bars
Latest
Brazil reports 28,633 new COVID-19 cases, 584,016 in total Other News 08:31
US Secretary of Defense reverses withdrawal of troops sent to Washington amid protests US 08:06
Coronavirus protests spread to Senegal's capital Other News 07:13
Moscow ‘s COVID-19 death toll rises by 64 to 2,749 Russia 06:16
WHO especially worried about Central and South America World 05:20
No damage or victims reported after 6.9-magnitude earthquake in Chile Other News 03:32
Car drives onto sidewalk cafe in southern Netherlands, injuring six Europe 02:35
Oman reports 738 new COVID-19 cases, 13,538 in total Arab World 01:32
Oil moves higher, hovers below $40 as doubts emerge over next step on OPEC cuts Oil&Gas 00:37
Earthquake jolts Indonesia's Bali, no tsunami alert issued World 3 June 23:11
Azerbaijani president attends ceremony to launch newly renovated “Aghjabadi-2” power substation (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 3 June 22:21
Kazakhstan increases import of chemicals from Turkey Turkey 3 June 22:20
Azerbaijani president inaugurates grain processing plant in Aghjabadi (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 3 June 22:20
Azerbaijani president arrives in Aghjabadi district for visit (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 3 June 22:18
Spain reports first new COVID-19 death since Sunday Europe 3 June 21:20
Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers: Borders remain closed due to current situation Society 3 June 20:57
EIB funds construction project in Georgia Finance 3 June 20:56
TABIB: If people abide by quarantine regime rules, restrictions not to be further introduced in Azerbaijan Society 3 June 20:51
Georgia prepares for peach and nectarine harvesting season Business 3 June 20:50
Azerbaijani PM to reveal details related to restrictions Politics 3 June 20:39
Volume of deposits in national currency greatly increases in Azerbaijan Finance 3 June 20:35
Activity of Facebook users in Azerbaijan keeps growing ICT 3 June 20:34
Operational Headquarters: Going outside may be banned in some Azerbaijani cities Society 3 June 20:33
TABIB: Shopping malls planned to be fully closed on weekend in Azerbaijan Society 3 June 20:25
Azerbaijan names economy sector with biggest share of credit investments Finance 3 June 20:24
Kazakhstan to up its gross agricultural output before year-end Business 3 June 20:22
Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers:Tightening quarantine regime rules under discussion Society 3 June 20:18
Ministry of transport eyes transferring airports of Uzbekistan to foreign investors Transport 3 June 19:58
Timeframe for orbiting Turkish satellites Turksat 5A, Turksat 6A announced ICT 3 June 19:53
Azerbaijan discloses data on collection of premiums in insurance market in April 2020 Economy 3 June 19:37
Bank of Georgia launches campaign to support farmers Finance 3 June 19:26
Iran aims to boost export of mineral products Business 3 June 19:23
Azerbaijan confirms 325 new COVID-19 cases Society 3 June 19:17
Azerbaijani Azexport portal notes growing export orders after softening quarantine regime Business 3 June 19:16
Azerbaijan State Tax Service talks concessions made to taxpayers Economy 3 June 19:07
Azexport portal talks availability of Facebook Shop in Azerbaijan ICT 3 June 18:57
Azerbaijani president attends ceremony to launch drinking water supply and sewerage systems in Aghjabadi (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 3 June 18:56
Azerbaijani president inaugurates “ASAN xidmet” center in Aghjabadi (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 3 June 18:53
Azerbaijani president attends ceremony to start grain harvest in Aghjabadi (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 3 June 18:52
Export of carpets from Turkey abroad drops two-fold in May 2020 Turkey 3 June 18:44
Association of Uzbek textile manufacturers talks about progress of industry Business 3 June 18:43
Travel by railway remains suspended in Georgia Transport 3 June 18:29
Ambassadors of EU member states interested in reopening tourism sector in Georgia Tourism 3 June 18:25
Turkey's export of defense products from January through May 2020 declines Turkey 3 June 18:12
Magnitude 6.8 earthquake hits northern Chile, copper mines say unaffected Other News 3 June 18:08
France says latest U.S. trade threats over digital tax a 'contradiction' Europe 3 June 18:07
SOCAR subsidiary starts producing raw material for medical masks fabric Oil&Gas 3 June 18:03
Azercell introduces new “Mobile TV” service for kids Economy 3 June 18:02
Trump administration set to bar Chinese passenger carriers from flying to U.S. US 3 June 17:59
Investments help Kazakhstan raise agriculture goods processing Finance 3 June 17:55
Turkmenistan's Dashoguz region growing foreign potatoes Turkmenistan 3 June 17:48
Italy may use new Kazakhstan-tested platform to track quarantine compliance ICT 3 June 17:48
Azerbaijani president visits military unit in Aghdam (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 3 June 17:43
Baku Stock Exchange pays interest on bonds of Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund Finance 3 June 17:28
Georgia, Estonia discuss cooperation in field of transportation, tourism Tourism 3 June 17:27
Agriculture sector digitalization leads to significant money savings in Kazakhstan Business 3 June 17:26
Turkey's export of cars abroad from January through May 2020 slips Turkey 3 June 17:26
Airlines cut fares to help boost May traffic Other News 3 June 17:25
Export of Turkey's export of ready-made clothes down compared to 2019 Turkey 3 June 17:25
Georgia expects average cherry crop Business 3 June 17:23
Netherlands, Azerbaijan could create train connection Transport 3 June 17:21
Azerbaijan developing new alternative energy project Oil&Gas 3 June 17:10
Saudi, Russia reach deal on oil cuts, raising pressure for compliance Oil&Gas 3 June 17:10
Uzbek textile products in great demand on French market Business 3 June 17:10
German bans digital doppelganger passport photos Europe 3 June 17:07
Textile industry of Uzbekistan - fastest growing sector of country's economy Business 3 June 16:58
Quarantine regime to be strengthened in Kazakhstan’s Almaty city Kazakhstan 3 June 16:55
Azerbaijani enterprise starts exporting canned goods to US Business 3 June 16:46
EU implements new projects to support vulnerable groups in Georgia Business 3 June 16:43
Payments of insurance claims by four Azerbaijani insurers decline Economy 3 June 16:36
Export of Turkey's leather products to int'l markets down Turkey 3 June 16:26
Azerbaijani Azexport portal talks Facebook Shops integration ICT 3 June 16:11
Kazakhstan's Samruk-Kazyna decreases its share in Kazatomprom Business 3 June 16:09
ADB continues to support Azerbaijan’s efforts to diversify its energy mix Oil&Gas 3 June 16:09
Turkmenistan’s Turkmenhimiya opens tender to buy various equipment, spare vehicle parts Tenders 3 June 15:57
Turkey's export of wood, furniture abroad from January through May 2020 plummets Turkey 3 June 15:48
Coronavirus negatively affects almost all sectors of Georgian economy Business 3 June 15:42
Kazakhstan records decrease in money transfer volume Finance 3 June 15:38
Oil, gas exploration work to be held throughout Turkey Turkey 3 June 15:35
Uzbek-Korean JV opens tender for procurement of pump repair kit Tenders 3 June 15:35
Hajj pilgrimage from Azerbaijan may not take place this year Society 3 June 15:34
Azerbaijan's Agricultural Insurance Fund talks managing company branding Finance 3 June 15:28
Azerbaijan's pomegranate association aims to increase export volumes Business 3 June 15:26
BoE says advising banks to prepare for possible no-deal Brexit Europe 3 June 15:22
16 insurance companies increase payment of insurance claims in Azerbaijan Economy 3 June 15:22
Belgium to open bars and restaurants but not nightclubs Europe 3 June 15:21
Azerbaijani president attends inauguration of Tartar branch of “Azerkhalcha” OJSC (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 3 June 15:16
GNERC: Over 20% of business entities provided with internet services in Georgia ICT 3 June 15:15
Cargo transshipment through Turkey's Antalya port disclosed Turkey 3 June 15:14
Turkey's export of grain, legumes to int'l markets marginally up Turkey 3 June 15:12
Exhibition of historical Baku photos opens on Baku boulevard (PHOTO) Society 3 June 15:12
Azerbaijani pomegranate association reveals new export targets Business 3 June 15:10
Turkey's export to D-8 countries down from Jan. through Apr. 2020 Turkey 3 June 15:01
Turkmenistan’s Dashoguz region completing preparations for wheat harvesting Turkmenistan 3 June 14:57
Sumgait Technologies Park talks export of aluminum to Central Asia Business 3 June 14:53
Cargo transshipment from Greece via Turkish ports disclosed Turkey 3 June 14:52
State share of Kafolat Insurance Company sold in Uzbekistan Finance 3 June 14:47
Azerbaijan's Central Bank talks problematic insurance companies Economy 3 June 14:47
Uzbek Ipak Yuli Bank, EBRD increasing their support to entrepreneurs of Uzbekistan Finance 3 June 14:34
Uzbek-Korean JV buys sockets, switches via tender Tenders 3 June 14:33
All news