South Africa government, private hospitals agree deal on COVID-19 patients

Other News 7 June 2020 14:53 (UTC+04:00)
South Africa government, private hospitals agree deal on COVID-19 patients

The South African government has agreed how much it will pay private hospitals and medical practitioners to treat severely ill COVID-19 patients if public hospitals run out of space, a senior health official said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The government has been in talks for months with private firms and medical associations ahead of a probable scenario where public hospitals run out of critical care beds.

Agreement has been reached on a daily fee of up to 16,000 rand ($950) for COVID-19 patients that get treated in critical care beds in private hospitals, said Anban Pillay, the health ministry’s deputy director-general for national health insurance.

The fee includes the cost of using the bed, paying a team of specialists to treat the patient and additional services including pathology and radiology.

Now that high-level terms have been agreed with the private sector, health departments in the country’s nine provinces will sign “service-level” agreements, Pillay said.

Estimates vary widely as to how many critical care beds there are in the country.

A ministry presentation in April put the total at around 3,300, with two-thirds of those in the private sector. Healthcare provider Netcare estimates there are some 6,000 beds, with around 3,800 in private hospitals.

South Africa had recorded 45,973 cases of the new coronavirus as of Saturday, the most in Africa, with the number rising more steeply in recent weeks.

As of late May, around 1,100 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized, but it is not clear how many were in critical care.

Pillay said he expected the Western Cape provincial health department would use critical care beds in private hospitals soon, followed by the Eastern Cape. The Western Cape accounts for 66% of the country’s cases and the Eastern Cape 12%.

“Given the situation in the Western Cape it was important we close this matter,” Pillay said.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Minister: Germany supports Georgia in economic development
Minister: Germany supports Georgia in economic development
Tourists from Israel may be among first visitors to Georgia
Tourists from Israel may be among first visitors to Georgia
TURSAB to work on reviving tourism interest in Turkey for Uzbekistan
TURSAB to work on reviving tourism interest in Turkey for Uzbekistan
Loading Bars
Latest
Anti-racism protests undoubtedly increase risk of coronavirus spread - UK health minister Europe 15:46
South Africa government, private hospitals agree deal on COVID-19 patients Other News 14:53
China will continue pushing for 'fast-track' entry arrangement with other countries Other News 13:56
Emirates, Etihad extend temporary salary cuts to Sept Transport 13:14
80-90% of people in some Iranian cities not infected with COVID-19 Society 12:30
Iran's Central Bank needs cohesive plan to hit inflation target - economist Commentary 12:09
Iran plans to expand electrification of public transport Oil&Gas 12:06
Iran’s education startups significantly grow amid Covid-19 outbreak Society 12:04
Turkish cement export to int'l markets on decline Turkey 12:02
Imports of goods from China to Georgia down Business 12:00
Turkey-Turkmenistan trade turnover grows Turkey 11:59
Business sector turnover expands in Georgia Business 11:58
Uzbekistan cuts import of electrical goods from Turkey Turkey 11:56
Kazakhstan import of Turkish-produced steel down by over half Turkey 11:55
Azerbaijani MP: PACE is platform demonstrating double standards Politics 11:45
Australian minister calls anti-racism protests "self-indulgent" Other News 11:14
Fujifilm says COVID-19 drug research may drag on into July Other News 10:07
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 24 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:18
IFC talks development of solar photovoltaic parks in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 08:56
Australian surfer killed in shark attack World 08:52
Peru COVID-19 caseload rises to eighth-highest in world Other News 08:17
China would make a coronavirus vaccine a 'global public good' Other News 07:30
One more coronavirus death, fewer new cases confirmed in Spain Europe 06:54
China reports six new COVID-19 cases, five asymptomatic cases Other News 06:09
Telegram messenger restores service after connection issues World 05:17
UK anti-racism protesters clash with mounted police Europe 04:10
Malta accepts over 420 migrants after 40 days at sea Other News 02:28
WHO reports single-day increase in coronavirus cases by over 128,000 World 01:34
Hungary, Germany to lift travel restrictions to each other's citizens Europe 00:33
Mexico restates commitment to April accord after OPEC+ talks Other News 6 June 23:27
Afghan gun battle kills 9 militants in eastern Kunar province Other News 6 June 22:46
Azerbaijan supports extension of OPEC+ deal Economy 6 June 21:54
OPEC agrees to further extend production cuts Oil&Gas 6 June 21:24
Hundreds of Lebanese join anti-government protests as lockdown eased Arab World 6 June 21:02
Bolsonaro threatens to withdraw Brazil from WHO World 6 June 20:11
Iraq renews its commitment to OPEC+ deal Oil&Gas 6 June 19:50
UK coronavirus death toll rises by 204 to 40,465 Europe 6 June 19:05
Azerbaijan confirms 379 new COVID-19 cases Society 6 June 18:29
OPEC, Russia to extend record oil cuts to end of July Oil&Gas 6 June 18:28
Volume of issued mortgage loans increases in Azerbaijan Finance 6 June 17:24
Deposit liabilities of Georgia's banking system decrease Finance 6 June 17:23
Uzbekistan, China may set up joint venture for bearing production Business 6 June 17:12
Pros and cons of Iran’s new car presale lottery plan Business 6 June 17:11
Azerbaijani Central Bank's foreign exchange reserves grow Finance 6 June 16:33
What to expect from OPEC+ meeting today Oil&Gas 6 June 16:31
Georgia makes changes to Produce in Georgia program Business 6 June 16:23
Uzbekistan exports wild cherry to China Business 6 June 15:50
Uzbekistan introduces recycling fees for cars Transport 6 June 15:38
Prices for Iran's petrochemical products down Oil&Gas 6 June 15:31
Iran to supply support packages to population until COVID-19 is curbed Iran 6 June 15:12
Tires, special vehicles manufacturing launch underway in Kazakhstan's Karaganda Business 6 June 14:59
Georgia's Medifari company plans to export facemasks to Israel, Russia, Belgium Business 6 June 14:54
Azerbaijan's Pasha Capital - leader in volume of operations on Baku Stock Exchange Finance 6 June 14:52
Kazakhstan to manufacture petrocemical products from coal Oil&Gas 6 June 14:32
EBRD, TBC Bank implement two mega-center projects in Georgia Business 6 June 14:29
Azerbaijani oil prices show mixed change Oil&Gas 6 June 14:26
DHL resumes its operations in Turkmenistan Business 6 June 14:21
Azerbajan expanding broadband internet in regions ICT 6 June 14:16
Turkmenistan to lock deals with foreign companies to buy pest control chemicals Business 6 June 14:01
China opens new transport corridor to Uzbekistan Transport 6 June 13:46
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market (May 29-June 5) Finance 6 June 13:44
Georgia reduces electricity consumption during coronavirus Oil&Gas 6 June 13:28
Pomegranate crop in Azerbaijan surpasses last year's yield Business 6 June 13:28
Oversized goods transportation launched to Kazakhstan's Karachaganak Transport 6 June 13:24
Construction materials export from Uzbek Samarkand region increase Business 6 June 13:23
Georgia, Romania eye to boost cooperation opportunities in Black Sea region Business 6 June 13:00
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 6 June 12:52
Baku Higher Oil School to hold online I International Scientific Conferences of Students and Young Researchers Society 6 June 12:38
Philippines confirms 7 new coronavirus deaths, 714 more cases Other News 6 June 12:38
Romania, Georgia work on resuming Constanta - Poti / Batumi ferry connection Transport 6 June 12:36
Corporate securities transactions rise in Azerbaijan Finance 6 June 12:35
Wheat harvest kicks off in some regions of Turkmenistan Business 6 June 12:25
Georgian municipality predicts potato harvest for this season Business 6 June 12:22
How COVID-19 impacts Georgian fuel market? Oil&Gas 6 June 12:21
Kazakhstan's uranium processing venture to buy equipment spare pars via tender Tenders 6 June 12:04
Coronavirus cases up in Georgia Georgia 6 June 11:57
Turkmenistan, Russia set measures to boost co-op in construction sector Business 6 June 11:54
Data on petroleum, chemical products manufacturing in Azerbaijan disclosed Oil&Gas 6 June 11:48
China reports three new COVID-19 cases, two asymptomatic cases Other News 6 June 11:21
Minister: Germany supports Georgia in economic development Tourism 6 June 11:20
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 407 to 183,678 Europe 6 June 11:16
Turkmenistan, France discuss trade, economic cooperation Business 6 June 10:51
Capex on offshore wind to surpass upstream spending in Europe in 2022 Oil&Gas 6 June 10:45
Kazakhstan’s Atyrau refinery opens tender for radio system modernization Tenders 6 June 10:43
Turkey's export to OIC member states shrinks Turkey 6 June 10:38
Transactions on public securities on Azerbaijan's primary market down Finance 6 June 10:29
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 24 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 6 June 10:10
Iran's historical cities suffer from lack of foreign tourists, thanks to COVID-19 Iran 6 June 10:08
Georgia's engineering firm Kaya offers additional services Business 6 June 09:47
Iranian trucks with goods enter Turkey, following months of closure Iran 6 June 09:37
Iran plans to transfer gas from Kish field to feed South Pars refinery Oil&Gas 6 June 09:34
Georgia expects rich hazelnut harvest Business 6 June 09:34
Thailand reports two new coronavirus cases, no new deaths Other News 6 June 09:32
Iran to create holdings to control rental houses, apartments Business 6 June 09:26
FAO, Azerbaijan to develop new program Business 6 June 09:02
Kyrgyzstan reports 38 new COVID - 19 cases, 1974 in total Kyrgyzstan 6 June 08:53
6.2-magnitude quake hits Kazakhstan -- local department Kazakhstan 6 June 08:29
Bolsonaro threatens to withdraw Brazil from WHO Other News 6 June 07:48
Small plane crash in U.S. state of Georgia kills 5 US 6 June 07:15
S. Korea reports 51 new virus cases, most in 8 days Other News 6 June 06:23
All news