Chinese mainland reports 44 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

Chinese health authority said Wednesday that it received reports of 44 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Tuesday, of which 33 were domestically transmitted and 11 were imported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Of the domestically transmitted cases, 31 cases were reported in Beijing, one in Hebei Province, and one in Zhejiang Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

No deaths related to the disease were reported Tuesday, according to the commission.

On Tuesday, two people were discharged from hospitals after recovery. Three new suspected cases were reported in Beijing.

As of Tuesday, the overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 83,265, including 252 patients who were still being treated, with seven in severe condition.

Altogether 78,379 people had been discharged after recovery and 4,634 people had died of the disease, the commission said.

By Tuesday, the mainland had reported a total of 1,856 imported cases. Of the cases, 1,754 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 102 remained hospitalized. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

The commission said there were seven cases suspected of being infected with the virus by Tuesday.

According to the commission, 4,683 close contacts were still under medical observation after 116 people were discharged from medical observation Tuesday.

Also on Tuesday, 11 new asymptomatic cases, including four from overseas, were reported on the mainland. Six cases were re-categorized as confirmed cases. A total of nine asymptomatic cases were discharged from medical observation.

The commission said 106 asymptomatic cases, including 62 from overseas, were still under medical observation.

By Tuesday, 1,112 confirmed cases including four deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 45 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR, and 445 in Taiwan including seven deaths.

A total of 1,069 patients in the Hong Kong SAR, 45 in the Macao SAR, and 433 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.