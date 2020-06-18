4 civilians killed in Indian firing along LoC: Pakistan army

Pakistan's army said late Wednesday that four civilians were killed and another was injured in Indian forces' firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in the disputed Kashmir region, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Indian army troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation and targeted civilian population in Nikial and Bagsar sectors along the LoC, killing four innocent civilians, a statement from the army's media wing the Inter-Services Public Relations said.

A woman was among the killed , said the statement. The injured person was evacuated to a local hospital in the region.

"Pakistan army troops responded effectively to Indian firing," it added.

Pakistan and India had declared a ceasefire along the LoC. Both sides have routinely exchanged fire and accused each other of ceasefire violations.