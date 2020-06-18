Remembering Operation Zarb-e-Azb that defeated Terrorism from Pakistan

18 June 2020
Remembering Operation Zarb-e-Azb that defeated Terrorism from Pakistan

Today’s Pakistan is peaceful, safe, and popular as a friendly destination chosen for foreigners but it was not like this before if we talk about horrific patch Pakistan had gone through when an extreme wave of terrorism engulfed this beautiful country.

There was a time when various militant groups, including the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) used to select civilian and military targets and executed terrorism easily.

Thanks to Operation Zarb-e-Azb initiated on June 15, 2014 by the then Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Raheel Sharif. Operation and follow-up Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad completely eliminated terrorist’s safe heavens, killed leadership, and cleaned contested areas.

Operation Zarb-e-Azb is a turning point in the history of Pakistan that brought peace to this country after a turbulent patch starting around the year 2002—the Post 9/11 era.

Operation Zarb-e-Azb resulted in a more secure and stable Pakistan with a sense of greater hope and direction and credits go to sacrifices of people and armed forces and is a matter of great pride to fight terrorism without any foreign support. The resilient nation of Pakistan fought and won this tedious, tricky, and horrific war.

It was sacrifices and joint national resolve that helped Pakistan in offsetting all odds against the country.

The success of Zarb-e-Azb confirms that the Pakistani nation is fully prepared to respond to any challenge and no one could dare cast an evil eye on Pakistan.

Pakistani people are one of the most resilient and brave nations in the world who have always persevered in adverse conditions.

Operation Zarb-e-Azb had irreversibly eradicated Terrorist networks from erstwhile Federally Administrated Tribal Areas (FATA) and Pakistan Army achieved the objective of total elimination of terrorism within minimum possible time.

Zarb-e-Azb remembers nation sacrifices of tribal people who had displaced from their homes and sacrificed everything of their lives and stand with the nation and provided full support to the security forces in their effort for peace and stability of the region. Pakistan Army did not leave them alone and they were returned to their homes with dignity and honour after areas were cleared from terrorists.

As part of comprehensive rehabilitation and reconstruction effort, significant rehabilitation projects were commissioned and Frontier Works Organization (FWO) played a historic role in the rehabilitation of tribal areas. Important projects include also a 705 KMs long strategic central trade corridor to Afghanistan for all kind of move across the border up to Central Asia.

Enormous talent of tribal youth was incorporated into the mainstream of Pakistan by establishing schools, Army Public Schools (APSs), colleges, cadet colleges and universities by Pakistan Army and early harvest has already been received and now youth from previously closed and far-flung areas is contributing well in national social and economic force.

Pakistan would always remember great sacrifices rendered by patriotic tribesmen and security forces to bring peace and stability to Pakistan.

Operation Zarb-e-Azb played a pivotal role to establish the writ of the government in insurgency-hit former Federally Administrated Tribal Areas (FATA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Swat area, eliminating terrorists from all over Pakistan and to secure Pak-Afghan border through better border management on Pak-Afghan border to check infiltration.

The entire world appreciated Pakistan to fight successfully all alone and to achieve results within a minimum span of time.

The history will always remember the leadership of former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Raheel Sharif to initiate the operation and current Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Qamar Bajwa for achieving peace in urban areas through continuity through “Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad”.

