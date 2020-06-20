Hong Kong records fifth coronavirus death
A 78-year-old woman has died in Hong Kong from coronavirus, taking the death toll from COVID-19 in the city to five, with 1,129 cases, Trend reports citing Reuters.
Hong Kong has eased social distancing measures aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus with the latest rules now banning gatherings of 50 people or more.
Latest
Azerbaijani political analyst: Appointment of Samvel Babayan as “head” of illegal regime once again confirms that Armenia is terrorist state
Assistant to Azerbaijan’s president: Provocative statements of Armenian PM destroy negotiation process format