Brazil's COVID-19 deaths top 53,000, nearly 1.2 mln infected

Brazil on Wednesday reported 1,185 daily deaths of COVID-19, raising its death toll to 53,830, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

In the last 24 hours, 42,725 new infections were reported, bringing the total number of cases to 1,188,631, the Ministry of Health said in its daily report.

The figure marks the second highest number of new cases reported in a day since Friday's record, which saw more than 53,000 new infections.

Wednesday also marked the third consecutive day with more than 1,000 deaths.

The epicenter of Brazil's outbreak continues to be the state of Sao Paulo, which today reported a record 9,347 daily cases of infection.

Brazil has the world's second-largest outbreak behind the United States, both in deaths and infections.