Brazil's cases surpass 1.4 million, deaths near 60,000
The Brazilian Health Ministry on Tuesday raised the national count of COVID-19 cases to 1,402,041 with 59,594 deaths, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
Over the last 24 hours, the country reported 33,846 new cases and 1,280 more deaths, according to the ministry.
Meanwhile, the ministry said that so far 790,040 patients have recovered from the disease in Brazil.
Latest
Gakharia: We will continue consultations with EU member states in order to be able to ensure safe and secure movement of citizens