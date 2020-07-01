Brazil reports over 1.4 million COVID-19 cases, with 59,594 deaths

The Brazilian Health Ministry on Tuesday raised the national count of COVID-19 cases to 1,402,041 with 59,594 deaths, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Over the last 24 hours, the country reported 33,846 new cases and 1,280 more deaths, according to the ministry.

Meanwhile, the ministry said that so far 790,040 patients have recovered from the disease in the country.

The state of Sao Paulo, the most populous state in the country, has been the most heavily affected by the virus, with 281,380 cases and 14,763 deaths, followed by Rio de Janeiro with 112,611 cases and 10,080 deaths.