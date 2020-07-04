Chinese mainland reports 3 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

Chinese health authority said Saturday that it received reports of three new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Friday, of which one was domestically transmitted, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The domestically transmitted case was reported in Beijing, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

No deaths related to the disease were reported Friday, according to the commission.

On Friday, 10 people were discharged from hospitals after recovery, while the number of severe cases decreased by two to six.

As of Friday, the overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 83,545, including 402 patients who were still being treated.

Altogether 78,509 people had been discharged after recovery and 4,634 people had died of the disease, the commission said.

Two new imported cases -- one in Shanghai and the other in Guangdong, were reported Friday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 1,925. Of the cases, 1,859 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 66 remained hospitalized, with no one in severe condition. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

Two new suspected cases were reported on the mainland Friday, the commission said, adding that seven people, including two from overseas, were still suspected of being infected with the virus.

According to the commission, 4,993 close contacts were still under medical observation after 794 people were discharged from medical observation Friday.

Also on Friday, four new asymptomatic cases were reported on the mainland and no asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed ones.

The commission said 98 asymptomatic cases, including 61 from abroad, were still under medical observation.

By Friday, 1,247 confirmed cases including seven deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 46 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR, and 449 in Taiwan including seven deaths.

A total of 1,125 patients in the Hong Kong SAR, 45 in the Macao SAR, and 438 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.