Chile's COVID-19 cases top 295,500, death toll climbs to 6,308

Other News 6 July 2020 23:12 (UTC+04:00)
Chile's COVID-19 cases top 295,500, death toll climbs to 6,308

Chile on Sunday reported a total of 295,532 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) since the outbreak began, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 6,308 after 116 more patients died of the disease in the previous 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said.

Over the same 24-hour period, tests detected 3,685 new cases of infection, including 2,852 people with symptoms and 438 people who were asymptomatic.

Around the country, 28,194 cases are considered to be active, either being treated in hospital or at more than 150 isolation centers set up by the government, or quarantining at home.

Some 2,078 patients are currently hospitalized, and of those 1,736 are on ventilators, including 385 in critical condition.

Authorities said they have done 18,004 tests in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests done since large-scale testing and tracing was launched in March to 1,181,884, with a 25.01 percent rate of testing positive.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Kyrgyzstan confirms 314 new COVID-19 cases
Kyrgyzstan confirms 314 new COVID-19 cases
Kyrgyzstan's death toll from novel coronavirus climbs to 88
Kyrgyzstan's death toll from novel coronavirus climbs to 88
Kyrgyzstan’s COVID-19 cases reach 7,094
Kyrgyzstan’s COVID-19 cases reach 7,094
Loading Bars
Latest
Tokyo's COVID-19 cases top 100 for 5th straight day World 00:34
Chile's COVID-19 cases top 295,500, death toll climbs to 6,308 Other News 6 July 23:12
AZAL to perform another special flight to Istanbul this week (VİDEO) Society 6 July 22:19
Azerbaijani-Swiss trade rises despite COVID-19 Business 6 July 22:00
SECO: Swiss companies could support Azerbaijan in strengthening its role as int’l transport hub Transport 6 July 21:57
SECO: Switzerland sees potential in strengthening ties with Azerbaijan in energy field Oil&Gas 6 July 21:31
ABB looking to expand within contract with BP in Azerbaijan Business 6 July 21:27
Azerbaijan launches new project in livestock sector Business 6 July 21:03
Azerbaijan’s Khirdalan plant to increase production volume of metal structures Business 6 July 20:46
Azerbaijan Tourism Board opens tender to buy online payment services Tenders 6 July 20:30
Azerbaijan to increase production of bricks, cellular concrete blocks Business 6 July 20:01
Mobile internet usage increases in Georgia ICT 6 July 19:45
Container cargo transportation between Kazakhstan and Turkey via Azerbaijan ramps up greatly Transport 6 July 19:40
Hungary, Georgia discuss cooperation opportunities for businesses Business 6 July 19:21
Georgia develops package of epidemiological safety measures for tour operators Tourism 6 July 19:17
Weekly review of Georgian capital market Finance 6 July 19:11
Turkmenistan issues preferential loan to entrepreneurs for sheep purchase Business 6 July 19:10
Azerbaijani FM, EU commissioner hold meeting in videoconference format (PHOTO) Politics 6 July 18:55
Export of vegetables from Georgia to Azerbaijan up Business 6 July 18:50
Singapore ramps up volume of exports to Azerbaijan Business 6 July 18:40
Georgian National Bank introduces new tools to support SMEs financing Finance 6 July 18:39
Azerbaijani minister: Wages Fund up since early 2020 Economy 6 July 18:37
Azerbaijan's large heating equipment producer suspends work due to COVID-19 Business 6 July 18:24
Iran, France trade continues despite decline of relations Business 6 July 18:22
Production in Iran's Maku Free Zone increases Business 6 July 18:12
AZAL urges its passengers to rely on official information only Society 6 July 18:06
Kazakhstan’s postal service operator to buy spare parts for vehicles via tender Tenders 6 July 18:02
Kazakhstan-based Freedom Holding Corp. purchases Russian securities brokerage firm Finance 6 July 18:01
Israeli MASHAV program expands in Georgia Business 6 July 17:57
Bank of Israel holds benchmark rate at 0.1%, to buy corporate bonds Israel 6 July 17:56
Iran to build bigger "industrial shed" instead of damaged one Iran 6 July 17:56
Azerbaijan’s Gazakh cement plant increases production volumes Business 6 July 17:49
Discussions held on long-term energy sector dev't strategy in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 6 July 17:39
Azerbaijan confirms 513 new COVID-19 cases Society 6 July 17:37
SOCAR Ukraine discloses volume of natgas sales in domestic market Oil&Gas 6 July 17:36
Azerbaijan’s Ganja Instrument Making Plant to launch export of products Business 6 July 17:30
Israel decides to close bars, clubs, gyms after coronavirus infection rise Israel 6 July 17:24
Turkmenistan appoints new heads of state structures in oil, gas sector Oil&Gas 6 July 17:20
Azerbaijan's AzerGold company to finance eco-monitoring of local ore deposit Economy 6 July 17:19
Bank of Georgia finances project to promote country's wine sector Business 6 July 17:08
Bank supply at Azerbaijan's CBA deposit auction tops demand almost four-fold Finance 6 July 17:03
Georgia approves flight schedule to ensure return of its citizens from abroad Transport 6 July 16:59
Volume of cargo transshipment through Turkish Bandirma port disclosed Turkey 6 July 16:52
Turkey's export of cars abroad from January through June 2020 down Turkey 6 July 16:50
Irish temporary COVID-19 jobless claims fall to 412,900 Europe 6 July 16:49
Azerbaijani president makes phone call to first president of Kazakhstan Politics 6 July 16:43
Cash turnover in Uzbekistan's banking system increases Finance 6 July 16:41
Details on cargo transshipment from Iraq via Turkish ports unveiled Turkey 6 July 16:27
Kazakhstan working to create legal regulation for digital technologies ICT 6 July 16:27
OSCE becomes tool of certain countries’ political orders due to people like Harlem Desir Politics 6 July 16:20
Share of non-oil enterprises in Azerbaijan's GDP growing Finance 6 July 16:20
Thai central bank says has not closed door to further easing Other News 6 July 16:15
Lithuanian business increasingly interested in investing in Kazakhstan Business 6 July 16:11
Turkmenistan to strengthen control over use of state loans Finance 6 July 16:05
Qatar coronavirus cases exceed 100,000, health ministry says Arab World 6 July 16:04
Kazakhstan, Turkey to jointly increase capacities of Trans-Caspian int'l transport route Transport 6 July 16:03
WHO mission to arrive in Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 6 July 16:03
Prices on food market of Uzbekistan decrease Uzbekistan 6 July 16:02
Uzbekistan to build large business center in Tashkent region Construction 6 July 16:00
Slovakia cuts countercyclical buffer rate for banks to 1.0% Europe 6 July 15:54
Georgian real estate consulting company predicts lower prices for apartments in Batumi Business 6 July 15:44
Iran to benefit from long-term co-op with China - Chamber of Commerce Commentary 6 July 15:42
Indonesia unveils $40 billion bond scheme to fund recovery from pandemic Other News 6 July 15:37
Vietnam reports 14 new COVID-19 cases, all imported Other News 6 July 15:26
Turkish export of defense products to int'l markets down in 1H2020 Turkey 6 July 15:09
Swiss passengers don masks on trams and mountain trains to fight COVID-19 Europe 6 July 15:04
Kazakhstan, Vietnam trade turnover down twofold Business 6 July 15:04
Turkmenistan unveils plans to expand its industrial sector Turkmenistan 6 July 15:01
Total revenues of Georgian largest telecom operator Silknet grow Finance 6 July 14:58
Turkey's five-month export to EU lowers Turkey 6 July 14:54
Hungary EXIM Bank opening investment line for Georgia Finance 6 July 14:52
Greece to resume direct flights with Britain from July 15 Europe 6 July 14:47
Number of Uzbek companies operating in Kazakhstan surges Business 6 July 14:37
Hungarian companies interested in expanding business in Georgia Business 6 July 14:33
Azerbaijani president, first lady attend inauguration of modular hospital in Baku (PHOTO) Politics 6 July 14:29
Philippines reports 2,099 new coronavirus cases, 6 deaths Other News 6 July 14:19
Azerbaijan's ADY Container sets new record in cargo transportation speed Transport 6 July 14:14
Uzbekistan's COVID-19 cases surpass 10,000 Uzbekistan 6 July 14:12
Azerbaijani oil prices (June 29-July 3) Oil&Gas 6 July 14:11
Latvia to finance multiple projects in Uzbekistan Finance 6 July 14:08
Iran's mobile phone registration plan helps curb smuggling Iran 6 July 13:55
Uzbek chemical plant improves production of sodium carbonate Business 6 July 13:27
Oil up on tighter supply, expectations for positive data Oil&Gas 6 July 13:20
Iranian banks offer loans to Justice Shares owners Finance 6 July 13:15
Indonesia reports 70 new coronavirus deaths, 1,209 new cases Other News 6 July 13:14
Iran bans export of face masks amid increase of COVID-related deaths Iran 6 July 13:11
Defense Ministry dismisses rumors on Azerbaijan's air space used to attack Iran Politics 6 July 13:02
Turkey's export of ready-made clothing abroad down thanks to COVID-19 Turkey 6 July 12:50
Kazakhstan's oil & gas company to buy filters via tender Tenders 6 July 12:49
Share of Yahoo, Yandex search engines in Azerbaijan down ICT 6 July 12:42
Most popular operating system in Azerbaijan revealed ICT 6 July 12:39
Turkmenistan to implement new programs to increase cotton production Business 6 July 12:34
Iran uses monitoring systems to prevent fuel smuggling Iran 6 July 12:31
European Gymnastics President: Baku Aerobic Gymnastics World Championships dates confirmed Society 6 July 12:19
Volume of dolomite transshipment through Turkish ports announced Turkey 6 July 12:11
Gold price decreases in Azerbaijan on July 6 Finance 6 July 11:58
Turkmen greenhouse plans to harvest large crop of bananas Business 6 July 11:55
Kazakhstan decreases export of locally-made goods to US Finance 6 July 11:52
Russia reports more than 6,600 new coronavirus cases Russia 6 July 11:51
Turkish export of grain, legumes to int'l markets in 1H2020 rises Turkey 6 July 11:36
All news