Brazil's COVID-19 death toll tops 65,000

Brazil's COVID-19 death toll surpassed 65,000 on Monday after 620 more patients died in the previous 24 hours, bringing the total to 65,487, the Ministry of Health said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The total number of people who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus since the start of the outbreak rose to 1,623,284, following a daily surge of 20,229 cases.

Some 927,292 patients have recovered from the disease, the ministry said.

The state of Sao Paulo, the country's most populated, is also the hardest hit by the pandemic, with 323,070 cases and 16,134 deaths, followed by Rio de Janeiro, with 121,879 cases and 10,698 deaths.